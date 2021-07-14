Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 248,379 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

