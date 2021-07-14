Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 419.9% in June

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 419.9% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,757,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

