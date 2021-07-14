ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00862106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005449 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

