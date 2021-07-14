Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.59. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 22,615 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on ASXC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $51,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.