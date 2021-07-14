ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $340.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 12-month low of $134.88 and a 12-month high of $341.90.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

