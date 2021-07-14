ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 240.9% in June

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 240.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ASMVY opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
