ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $722.88

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $722.88 and last traded at $721.08, with a volume of 3987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $706.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

The stock has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $672.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

