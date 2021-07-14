Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $6.76 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,240,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,596,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $138.64 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

