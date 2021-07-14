Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond Sells 13,736 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AZPN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.05. 176,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.93 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,307,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 265,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.