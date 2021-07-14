Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASPL)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 460 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 284,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

