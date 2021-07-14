Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Up 4.1%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 3,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 10,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

Assura Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

