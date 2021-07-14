ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. ASX has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

