ATB Capital Increases OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$4.25

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.90.

Shares of OGI stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.34. 1,871,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,289. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

