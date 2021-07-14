ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACO.X shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.14. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$35.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

