Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0007

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Atheios has a total market cap of $28,166.53 and $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,736.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.70 or 0.06071906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.67 or 0.01410288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00396444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00137757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00613026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00401390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00314953 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,630,223 coins and its circulating supply is 41,850,908 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.