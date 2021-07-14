Athena Gold Co. (NYSE:AHNR) Major Shareholder Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

Athena Gold Co. (NYSE:AHNR) major shareholder John C. /Ca/ Power acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Athena Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres.

