Athena Gold Co. (NYSE:AHNR) Major Shareholder Buys $21,000.00 in Stock

Athena Gold Co. (NYSE:AHNR) major shareholder John C. /Ca/ Power acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Athena Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Athena Gold Company Profile
