Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 264.8% in June

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 264.8% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Atico Mining stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
About Atico Mining
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.