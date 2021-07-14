Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Atlassian worth $109,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $261.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.61. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

