AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,862,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

