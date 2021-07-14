AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 340,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643,398. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a PE ratio of -80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

