Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 2.3%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,272 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.75). Approximately 50,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 210,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($17.14).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 986 ($12.88) to GBX 1,106 ($14.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.63.

In related news, insider Tom Hargreaves purchased 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,220 ($15.94) per share, with a total value of £49,995.60 ($65,319.57).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates through Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, and Content segments. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, mining and utilities, oil and gas, firearms, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic, metal, wood, chemical, food and beverage, and other manufacturing industries; and technology and electronics, homeware, and furniture products.

