Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 365,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,403,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.