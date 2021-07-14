Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in June

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ASTVF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
