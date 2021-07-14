AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 284.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of AN opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.