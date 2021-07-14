AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

