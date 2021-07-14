AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.58

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.58 and last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

