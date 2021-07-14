AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.58

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.58 and last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.
AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.99.
In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $7,014,787.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
