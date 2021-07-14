Avangrid, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Avangrid has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

