Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,897 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Avantor worth $33,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $146,515,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.