Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,489.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,489 ($32.52) and last traded at GBX 2,494 ($32.58), with a volume of 87171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,518 ($32.90).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,870.99. The company has a market capitalization of £767.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle bought 350 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 372 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,833.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.