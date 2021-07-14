Axe Price Tops $0.0460 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $241,793.89 and $83,792.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.01257787 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars.

