Axis DeFi Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $108,918.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051093 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002832 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015187 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00821848 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC.
Axis DeFi Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “
Axis DeFi Coin Trading
