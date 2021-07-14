Axis DeFi Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $108,918.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

