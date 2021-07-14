AXPR (AXPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,653.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $18,653.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00863564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005416 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.