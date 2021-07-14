Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 7.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.65. 16,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 316,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,329,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,294,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

