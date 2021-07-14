Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of AYA traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.14. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

