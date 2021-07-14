Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

