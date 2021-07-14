Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.