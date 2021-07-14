Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €155.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €194.91 ($229.30).

ETR:SAE opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

