Baader Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €155.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €194.91 ($229.30).

ETR:SAE opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

