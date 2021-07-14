BaaSid (BAAS) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $169,138.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.22 or 0.00852682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005378 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

