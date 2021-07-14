Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 326.75 ($4.27).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 298.40 ($3.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.78. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

