Banano Reaches One Day Volume of $205,275.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Banano has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Banano has a market cap of $13.38 million and $205,275.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001881 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,535 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,940,288 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

