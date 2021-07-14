Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $4.10. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 12,725 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

