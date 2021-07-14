Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.35 ($3.94).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

