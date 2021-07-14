Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $490,380.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.44. 208,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 37,682 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.