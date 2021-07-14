Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

