Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,191 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Warner Music Group worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,631,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,362,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

