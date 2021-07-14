Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TRST opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $636.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

