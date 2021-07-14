Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.12 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of MacroGenics worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in MacroGenics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after purchasing an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

