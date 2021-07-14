Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.15 Million Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Rite Aid worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $779.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

