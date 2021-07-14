Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.