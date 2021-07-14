Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Kelly Services worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kelly Services by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $871.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.