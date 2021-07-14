Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.45 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Primo Water worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 704,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Primo Water by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,768,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 202,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,385,329 shares of company stock valued at $23,948,938. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

